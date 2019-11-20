In addition to Ukraine 4 teams of the Old world did not lose a single match in a year
In 2019, the national team has 7 wins, 3 meetings ended in a draw and never suffered a single defeat, scoring 24 points out of 30 or 80%.
According to this indicator among the 55 teams in Europe, Ukrainians are divided 7-8 with the Russians, which is the same percentage scored in the calendar year points.
But wards Stanislaus cherchesova 2 matches (the Belgians) lost.
But the Ukrainians have not known the bitterness of defeat the national teams of Belgium, Italy, Spain and Denmark.
Moreover, the Belgians and the Italians won all their matches and have a 100 percent result. Note that earlier win 10 matches managed just three teams: Germany (UEFA Euro 2000), Germany (2012) and England (2016). Most goals scored Belgium – 40, UK – 38 and Italy with 37.
The least missed the Belgians – 3, Italy and Turkey – 4.
National teams of European countries highest scoring results in 2019:
games/ wins/ draws/ loss/ goals/ points/ %
- Belgium 10 10 0 0 30 100 40-3
- Italy 10 10 0 0 30 100 37-4
- Spain 10 8 2 0 26 86,7 31-5
- France 11 9 1 1 27-6 28 84,8
- Poland 10 8 1 1 18-5 25 83,3
- Turkey 12 9 2 1 22-4 29 80,6
- Russia 10 8 0 2 33-8 24 80,0
- UKRAINE 10 7 3 0 20-6 24 80,0
- Germany 10 7 2 1 33-10 23 76,7
- Portugal 10 7 2 1 23 76,7 26-7
- England 10 7 1 2 38-9 22 73,3
- Holland 10 7 1 2 22 73,3 27-9
- Denmark 10 5 5 0 20 66,7 29-8
- Croatia 10 6 2 2 20-10 20 66,7
- Wales 10 6 2 2 20 66,7 12-6
- Austria 10 6 1 3 19-9 19 63,3
- Slovakia 10 6 1 3 19-12 19 63,3
- Ireland 10 5 4 1 13-7 19 63,3
- SEV. Ireland 10 6 3 1 13-15 19 63,3
- Sweden 12 6 4 2 25-12 22 61,1
- Switzerland 10 5 3 2 18 20-9 60,0
- Serbia 10 5 3 2 19-18 18 60,0
- Finland 12 7 0 5 18-12 21 58,3
- Iceland 12 6 3 3 16-13 21 58,3