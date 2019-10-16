In addition to Ukraine 5 teams guaranteed to itself an exit in final tournament of Euro-2020
October 16, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The National Team Of Ukraine
On the eve of the next stage of the qualifying matches of Euro-2020, the results of which determined the 6 teams, guaranteeing their participation in the final tournament.
Earlier we said that the first team became Belgium.
In addition to the charges of Andriy Shevchenko similar right conquered Spain, Italy, Russia and Poland.
Recall from 12 cities from 12 European countries at a distance of more than 5 thousand kilometers will take the final part of the championship of Europe 2020, of which 8 cities and 7 countries from the list of organizers has been in the sporting events of this magnitude.