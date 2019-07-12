In Afghanistan child bomber arranged explosion at the wedding: 5 people were killed (PHOTO)

In Nangarhar province in East Afghanistan on the morning of 12 July, an explosion occurred during a wedding celebration. As reported by the Agency Tolonews press Secretary to the Governor of the province in a Meager Khogiani, killed five participants of the festival. And more than 40 people were injured.

It is established that the explosion was minor, he added Haghani. The bomb exploded at the moment when the guests gradually gathered for the celebration, reports “Interfax”.

We will add, a similar case occurred in the summer of 2016 in the Turkish city of Gaziantep. There’s a boy at the age of 12-14 years old detonated an explosive device during a wedding ceremony. In the end, 53 people were killed (including three-month infant), and another 67 were injured. Of these, 15 people were hospitalized in critical condition.