In Afghanistan crashed plane: on Board could be more than 100 people
In Ghazni province in Eastern Afghanistan, the plane crashed. This was reported by the Afghan television channel 1TV, with reference to the representative of the Governor of the province, writes the BBC.
According to preliminary data, on Board were more than 80 people. Such data results in the publication Tolo News, noting that the aircraft fell on the territory controlled by the Taliban.
At the same time, Russian news agencies with reference to the local edition of Ariana News reported that passengers could be more — up to 110 people.
Initially it was reported that the aircraft could belong to the Afghan airline Ariana Afghan Airlines. Later, however, the time Director of the company in conversation with local news agencies denied it, said RIA Novosti.
Later, the regional authorities reported that the plane could belong to a foreign company, as the debris was able to extract the body of the pilot, who looked like a foreigner. It is also noted. the plane was completely destroyed.
RIA Novosti says, citing its own sources that the plane could be military. This information is not officially confirmed.
