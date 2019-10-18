In Afghanistan in an explosion at a mosque killed more than 30 people (PHOTOS)

In Nangarhar province in Eastern Afghanistan, an explosion rocked the mosque. According to preliminary data, the attack killed 31 people, and about 50 were injured. This was reported by Pajhwok on Twitter.

Previously, the Agency reported that the rocket bombardment of the mosque, located near the Hasakah-Min. It happened at a time when the believers gathered there for Friday prayers. After the explosion, the roof of the mosque collapsed.

While none of the terrorist group operating in the region, has claimed responsibility for the incident, RIA “Novosti”.

The incident was commented by the leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov. “The terrorists committed a heinous crime in the village Gadari. During Friday prayers the mosque blown up. By shrapnel and as a result of the collapse of the roof killed and wounded worshipers”, – he wrote in the telegram channel.

He called for a resolute fight against terrorists, criticizing the world community for “inaction”. “Only the resolution, words of concern, followed by no real action,” concluded Kadyrov.