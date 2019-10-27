In Africa better: netizens are laughing at the comparisons of housing in Russia and in Rwanda
Not so long ago the President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has written off debts of African countries 20 billion dollars. In this regard, the network posted the pictures from the Russian hinterland, and from Rwanda. Users were shocked this is the moment when both scary and funny.
Note, Rwanda is a small East African country, which has no outlet to the sea.
Relevant photos posted on his account Twitter blogger under the name Vіtаuskаs.
