In Alabama, a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach, now she is accused of murder of a child
In Alabama, a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach, was charged in the death of her unborn child.
June 26, 27-year-old Marsha Jones of Birmingham was charged with second degree murder of his unborn child, although the shot of her belly made the other woman, writes the Washington Post.
The incident occurred on 4 December 2018, at the time Jones was six months pregnant. Between her and another woman had a quarrel near the Dollar General store. The conflict, which, according to the police, occurred because the father of the unborn child, has led to the fact that 23-year-old Beni Jamison shot Jones in the stomach. The woman survived the shooting, but the injury resulted in a miscarriage.
Jamison was charged with manslaughter, but they did not support the Grand jury, so in the end the woman was cleared of all charges. Police believe the dispute started Jones, and that Jamison shot her in self-defense. It was therefore decided to press charges against Jones.
“The investigation revealed that the only true victim was the unborn child. It is the child’s mother initiated the conflict that led to the death of her own unborn baby,” said police Lieutenant pleasant grove Danny Reid.
On 26 June a Grand jury indicted Jones for manslaughter. Contained in jail of Jefferson County, the court set her bail at $ 50,000 dollars.
“Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the unborn child is a victim in this situation. He had no choice when it without having got into contention at a time when he can only rely on her mother’s behalf.” — said Reid.
Group for the protection of abortion rights drew attention to this incident as an example of how restrictive abortion laws in Alabama may open the way to blame women in cases unrelated to abortion.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In June, in Alabama, a law was passed which forbids women to have an abortion on any gestational age, even in those cases when we are talking about the consequences of rape and incest. By the way, took the law 25 deputies-men. In this case, the state of the majority of the population supports a ban: South America traditionally known for its conservative customs and a special devotion.