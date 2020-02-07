In Alaska the plane crashed, killing five people
Five people were killed in the crash of a small commuter plane in southwest Alaska on Thursday, February 6. This writes Fox News.
The pilot and four passengers on the flight, Yute Air was lost during the crash. The names of the victims have not been disclosed, the authorities notify the next of kin.
Commuter flight was heading from the southwest Alaska community of Bethel to the village Kipnuk.
First flight was announced late, after the plane was discovered crashed about 12 miles (19.31 kilometers) southwest of the community Tuntutuliak.
National guard army Alaska launched helicopter UH-60 Black Hawk out of Bethel to the crash site, said Lieutenant Colonel Candace olmstead.
Allen Kenitzer, representative of the Federal aviation administration, said the Piper PA32 crashed in unknown circumstances.
Tuntutuliak is situated approximately 435 miles (700 km) West of anchorage.
