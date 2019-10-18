In Alaska the plane with the students harshly landed and hung over a cliff: there are victims
The plane carrying 39 passengers and three crew members, went off the runway while landing in the city in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. In the end, one person was killed and another wounded.
The soldiers of the state of Alaska have identified the dead as 38-year-old David Allan Altman of Washington state. According to carrier, another passenger was seriously injured.
Flight 3286 PenAir flew off the runway in Dutch Harbor in Unalaska about 5:40 p.m., the statement said Pen Air.
Among the passengers were members of the school swim team and their helpers. Among students and adults, injuries were not registered. “Repeat, all safe,” wrote on the website the head of the school district.
In a statement, city Unalaska said that after the accident, 11 people were sent to a local clinic. Their injuries ranged from critical to minor.
The national Commission on safety of transport will investigate the accident, according to the airline.
An eyewitness said that the plane landed about 500 feet (152 meters) from the airport.
Photos posted to social media show the plane nose which hangs on a rocky embankment by the water.
Randy batten, a resident of Onalaska, was walking with his wife and dog on the road near the runway when they saw the approaching plane. He noted that the weather was windy and the plane was not able to enter the gate the first time.
The pair returned home and heard the screech of rubber and the sound of scratching on metal. “We immediately realized that it probably was exactly the aircraft that we saw,” said he.
The population of Unalaska is about 4,300 people, and it is about 800 miles (1 287 km) South-West of anchorage.