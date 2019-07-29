In Alaska, the US and Israel successfully tested the latest Israeli anti-missile complex (PHOTO)

Loading...

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the completion of a series of tests in Alaska Israeli anti-missile system “Arrow-3”, reports TASS.

“In the last few weeks we have conducted three secret tests of a “Arrow-3”. These experiments were conducted in Alaska in the United States in full cooperation with our great ally the United States. They were unimaginably successful. “Arrow-3″ successfully intercepted a ballistic missile outside the atmosphere at altitudes and speeds that we still have not seen,” wrote Israeli Prime Minister on Twitter.

“Arrow-3″ has successfully shot down a ballistic missile outside the atmosphere, at altitude and speed, which we previously did not know. Today we have the opportunity to counter the threat of ballistic missiles launched from Iran or any other point. This unprecedented success of the Israeli defense industry,” – said Netanyahu.

Tests were conducted intercept “enemy” missile targets at a higher altitude outside the atmosphere.

The complex “Arrow 3” is designed to intercept targets in a vacuum at a distance of 400-2500 km and altitude up to 100 km With the “Arrow-3” capable of intercepting missiles, without accurate data about their location. After reaching orbit, the rocket copmlex quickly establish where the launched missile of the enemy.

According to the newspaper The Jerusalem Post , the tests of this missile complex was first held beyond the borders of Israel. Behind them, in particular, watched the Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer.

Israeli defense Ministry has developed this anti-missile system jointly with the Agency on the missile defense.

“Arrow-3” was fielded by the Israeli air force in January 2017. According to Israeli media, the tests continue.