In Alberta, derailed train (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Residents of a small village in South-Eastern Alberta have been ordered to evacuate as a precaution after the derailed part of the train of the Canadian Pacific railway.

The government of Alberta has declared a state of emergency that affected the residents of the village of Irvine (Irvine) located along the TRANS-Canada highway East of medicine hat.

The provincial authorities reported that as a result of the derailment there was a danger of chemical exposure, the railway track was damaged and interrupted road links.

Messages on victims did not arrive.

Caught at the scene of Trichia Stevenson (Trehia Stevenson) said that she was driving on the highway with his mother when they saw the crash scene a few minutes after it happened.

“Suddenly, there was a cloud of smoke. Apparently, the fire started”, she shared impressions.

“When we arrived, we saw that the train derailed. There was some jumble from which smoke was rising. I’m pretty sure there were no tanks. It was a freight cars”.

Stevenson sure I only saw one burning car, but were still burning and the grass.

She reported that went off the rails about ten rail cars, and that happened right on the Western edge of the village, less than a kilometre from homes.

From the official sources, no information about what the train was carrying and whether the spill.

The press service of Railways said the derailment occurred at about 15: 20, and at the scene were sent to rescue teams.

Local residents were asked to go to the center of temporary stay in nearby Dunmore.

Provincial authorities said they had closed part of the TRANS-Canada highway near the crash site.