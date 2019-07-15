In Algonquin Park are looking for two Teens (PHOTO)

Police say a search for two teenage girls who were last seen camping in Algonquin provincial Park on Thursday.

The Ontario provincial police reports that staff and volunteers are looking for two 16-year-old girls in the Western part of the provincial Park.

Police said two tourists were reported missing about 10 p.m. Friday, but they were last seen on Thursday at the route of the Western highlands between rainbow lake and Susan lake.

It is known that the girl, a resident of Kitchener, arrived in a tourist group, a couple had a tent, but otherwise fairly meager camping equipment.

Police say air and ground search operations began on Saturday.

One of the girls, about 5 ‘ (152 cm), slim with long brown hair.

The second six-foot (183 cm), medium build with dirty blond hair shoulder length, glasses.