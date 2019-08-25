In America alone: what you need to know before you travel
To take a trip to United States of America for many independent tourists — not an easy task. The difficulties are primarily associated with obtaining visas and cheap flights. If you happen these difficulties to overcome, all the rest is detail. It is these small things we will tell you and give some useful tips that will be useful in the journey to America.
Traveling in the United States you are likely to have on the car, writes the Frugal Traveler. Other options will be more expensive.
If you have limited funds, you can try to move between cities by hitchhiking… it needs good know English (Americans often take their companion for the very purpose of communication, useless silent and free the passenger), and well, a little courage in such extreme events is always full of surprises.
So, better rent a car. Rental offices in USA and because many of the prices are quite humane. Now let’s move on to the tips.
1. Go on a journey across America better off-season
Peak time the influx of tourists in the USA is the summer months, especially July and August. If you have the opportunity, plan a visit in spring or early autumn. Prices for accommodation, entrance fees to museums and parks and even on the flight will be a bit cheaper.
2. Travel company
Car rental and petrol, accommodation, food and group tickets for all of this you will be able to save together with your fellow travelers.
For example, you can buy an annual pass (Annual pass) in the U.S. national parks and reserves, which is valid throughout the country and applies to all of the people sitting in the car along with its owner. Costs $80. Usual entrance to parks and reserves is from $3 to $15 (in Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon at $25). So, having visited only some of them, you will get back to this pass. In “Nation Park Service” includes 400 parks across America!
3. Choose a place to stay outside the city
It may be small motels or campsites. There are campsites within the national parks. To book a place in the camping, you first need to pass through its territory, select the location, leave the car at this place and return to the entrance of the camping. There to fill out the envelope, put it back, put in envelope money and put it in a special box. The price of accommodation on site from $5 to $15 per day.
The Motel is a bit expensive, but better service and the price often includes Breakfast.
If the road you were unable to find a Motel or campground, you can spend the night and at roadside stops (Rest area), where there are shelters, toilets and tables for more comfortable eating.
4. Eat in cafes and restaurants are not very profitable
Therefore, we recommend to look at the supermarkets. In American supermarkets, the rule “Buy more — pay less”, so if you take the products for the company, they will cost you much cheaper.
As in our supermarkets, in the us there is a system of supplying goods to the manufacturer under a special brand for the network, which is supply. For example, in discount supermarkets “WalMart” is a line of products under the brand “Great Value” and “Sam’s Choice”. These goods from the category of social and the prices are lower than the same product of other brands.
Don’t forget that in America, the prices on the labels differ from the prices that you “punch” at the box office: there will add another tax that exists in some States. But in most States, taxes on products are not.
If you are tired of food from the supermarket or homemade and decided to eat at a cafe or restaurant, try to do it this afternoon: in the evening many Americans after work they go there to eat and drink a mug of beer. Accordingly, prices are higher in the evening and people in institutions completely, especially on Friday. Try to choose places where food is offered on system “buffet”, in America as in many other countries it is called Buffet. Very cheap such buffets in Chinese restaurants and cafes in the neighborhood of $6. Fast food menu, look at the sandwiches, which are usually cheaper than other dishes, but is actually quite large and very tasty and satisfying. The recommended budget of the institution: “XI’an Famous Foods” (new York), “Lito”s Empanadas” (Chicago), “Pink’s Hot Dogs” (Los Angeles), “Lers Ros Thai” (San Francisco), “Good Stuff Eatery” (Washington).
5. Save on fuel
If you still chose to travel a car, try to refuel in cities, not on the track. On the highways and in the suburbs more expensive gasoline, and not Vice versa as in Russia.
Gasoline is cheaper in Texas (not surprising, since it is the capital of the American automobile industry), the farther from it, the fuel is more expensive. Gasoline at the pump is measured in gallons. 1 gallon — 3.78 liters. The price per gallon for the national average to $3.16 (price in October 2018).
6. Carefully choose a place for Parking
City centers (Downtown) is usually very busy traffic, and Parking there is paid. But since all tourist attractions are usually located in the center, you of course will need to look for a place to Park there. Try to find some large supermarkets, or network type restaurants McDonalds near them usually have free Parking or pull over a bit from the city center, Park there and walk a few blocks. Do not leave in the car valuable things in sight, beware: as in Russia or the CIS countries, in America, street crime is also flourishing, particularly in the centres of large cities. Do not leave the car in residential areas, as there are Parking spaces normally reserved for residents of nearby houses.
7. Use the free information and discounts
In airports, major highways, in urban centers across America located info centres (travel centers, visitor centers) where you can get free maps with labeled landmarks and various booklets that will help you navigate in an unfamiliar city. Also, many museums, parks and beaches are free, or have specific days when they work for free, it is also possible to take an interest in these information centers.
8. Try not to break the law
The laws in USA are quite severe, and even the most minor violations can lead to serious consequences. Don’t litter and do not break rules of traffic and Parking fines in America serious.
9. Don’t forget about insurance
In the United States to hurt a very profitable, one-off visits to the doctor for minor services like treatment of the wound or of tetanus shot can cost you $70-100, but if you are put in the hospital, it will be measured for thousands of dollars. So watch your health, eat right, try not to get the extreme, as insurance will not cover you with all services you may need in case of contact with American medical institutions.