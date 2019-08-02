In America found funny puppy that looks like a copy of Salvador Dali
Due to the unusual color of the little dog looks like the famous artist Salvador Dali.
In the United States found funny puppy, which, in the opinion of many, is the real “animal” a copy of the famous surrealist artist Salvador Dali. Reported by the Daily Mail.
The fact is that the upper lip of the dog’s black color, which is very reminiscent of the famous Dali mustache.
Cute puppy turned out to be a copy of the most eccentric surrealist Salvador Dali
It turned out that cute puppy-girl, who is now about five months, was found on the street in Dallas. The dog, her mother and ten brothers and sisters were placed in foster care, and volunteers hope that they will soon find a family.
Salvador Dali and his famous mustache
In the United States found the animal a copy of Salvador Dali
Fun “mustache” puppy named Salvador Dolly. Thanks to photos have become viral and popular, the dog has all the chances to find new owners soon.
Little dog Salvador Dolly is looking for your house
The volunteers of the animal shelter of Dallas have done everything possible to as many people as possible know about the lovely dog, who became famous as a copy of Salvador Dali and is now waiting for those willing to take it to the family.
The volunteers of the shelter wearing a moustache of Salvador Dali