In America found funny puppy that looks like a copy of Salvador Dali

| August 2, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

В Америке нашли забавного щенка, который выглядит как копия Сальвадора Дали

Due to the unusual color of the little dog looks like the famous artist Salvador Dali.

In the United States found funny puppy, which, in the opinion of many, is the real “animal” a copy of the famous surrealist artist Salvador Dali. Reported by the Daily Mail.

The fact is that the upper lip of the dog’s black color, which is very reminiscent of the famous Dali mustache.

В Америке нашли забавного щенка, который выглядит как копия Сальвадора Дали

Cute puppy turned out to be a copy of the most eccentric surrealist Salvador Dali

It turned out that cute puppy-girl, who is now about five months, was found on the street in Dallas. The dog, her mother and ten brothers and sisters were placed in foster care, and volunteers hope that they will soon find a family.

В Америке нашли забавного щенка, который выглядит как копия Сальвадора Дали

Salvador Dali and his famous mustache

В Америке нашли забавного щенка, который выглядит как копия Сальвадора Дали

In the United States found the animal a copy of Salvador Dali

Fun “mustache” puppy named Salvador Dolly. Thanks to photos have become viral and popular, the dog has all the chances to find new owners soon.

В Америке нашли забавного щенка, который выглядит как копия Сальвадора Дали

Little dog Salvador Dolly is looking for your house

The volunteers of the animal shelter of Dallas have done everything possible to as many people as possible know about the lovely dog, who became famous as a copy of Salvador Dali and is now waiting for those willing to take it to the family.

В Америке нашли забавного щенка, который выглядит как копия Сальвадора Дали

The volunteers of the shelter wearing a moustache of Salvador Dali

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.