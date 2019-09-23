In America, the Groundhog was stealing food from the garden and became a star network
In America, the man couldn’t understand who steals food from his garden, and after on CCTV saw the “furry guest” and made him a star. About this Vgcreate learned from the social network.
In the us state of Delaware lives a man named Jeff Permar, which in recent years didn’t understand where the missing products from his vegetable garden. In order to understand this situation, the American decided to place around the garden camera. Reviewing the video, the man was pleasantly surprised, despite the fact that the products are still missing. It turned out that to him for lunch came “furry guest”. A large marmot, which Jeff gave the nickname “fatty”, without remorse enjoyed the vegetables in his garden.
The farmer is so pleased with this cute little animal that in the future he wasn’t trying to get him to leave, and even Vice versa — looking forward to another visit gluttons. Man long watched the behavior of the Groundhog and realized that he was completely illegible and eats everything he sees in the garden. In addition, the animal itself not knowing flaunts constantly in front of cameras and acting like a movie star. Jeff Permar began to frequently write such nice videos and upload them to social networks so users could also look at the “furry guest”.