In America the robber overawed unhappy husband
One of the visitors bars in the U.S. St. Louis, Missouri, showed how to avoid a robbery.
At noon, the rest of the six bar Behrmann”s Tavern violated by a robber with a rifle. Immediately after he entered, the guests and the bartender raised his hands and fell on the floor.
However, one of the visitors ignored the threat the attacker: he continued to drink beer and watch the screen of your smartphone. When the robber tried to grab the phone from him, the man snatched it back, put on the bar and lit a cigarette.
“I’m not playing your game,” said he to the criminal. It turned out that the reason for such brave men were to his wife: “I’m married to the bitch. Go ahead, shoot me. I don’t care.”
After that, the robber demanded the wallet from the other customers and took money from the cash register. Two days later he was identified and arrested.