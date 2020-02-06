In American College basketball has been a colorful women’s teams brawl (video)
During a basketball match between the University “Alabama state” and “South Texas” athletes staged a bright brawling on the floor.
In a mass brawl involving several dozen people.
Girls are unable to cope with their emotions and the confrontation escalated into a brutal slaughter.
Even got to judges ‘ table, which was upside down.
It is worth noting that this episode has already been reviewed by the management conference. As a result, 10 players and two coaches have been suspended. Also, each University will pay 5 thousand dollars. fine.
We would add that fighting in American College basketball is not an isolated phenomenon.
