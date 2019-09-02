In American schools have banned books about Harry Potter, as “curses and spells” in them…
In a prestigious Catholic school St. Edward in the American city of Nashville (Tennessee) students were forbidden to read books by British writer Joanne Rowling about Harry Potter and withdrew them from the school library. Works about the adventures of a boy wizard and his friends, the local priest, the Reverend Dan Rail, were considered unsuitable for children and youth for their content.
As reported by the Tennessean, Rail believes that “curses and spells” in the books “real”. “These books are magic and good and evil, which is not true and, in fact, a clever deception. Curses and spells in these books is real curses and spells that when they read people, create the risk of invocation of evil spirits.” the statement of the priest. Richel said that he has consulted with several exorcists in the United States and in Rome, and they recommended the deletion of books.
Books about Harry Potter long been doubt in some quarters — including religious. While the Catholic Church has no official position regarding these works. Therefore, as stated by the leadership of the school, the last word was for the pastor school.
