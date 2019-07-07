In Amsterdam refused the contest “Eurovision-2020”
The reason was booked for this time concert hall.
After the victory of the representative of the Netherlands Duncan Lawrence on “Eurovision-2019” in tel Aviv, according to tradition, the next competition will be held in the country-the winner.
However, as it became known in the capital, the city of Amsterdam, refused to hold “Eurovision-2020”.
According to TASS, the mayor of the capital of the Netherlands explained that the concert hall Ziggo Dome, which was planned to be used for competition, will not be available in the scheduled date. According to her, the reservation can be cancel or reschedule, but attempts to find other large sites were not successful.
It is also worth noting that cities like the Hague and brad, also said the unwillingness to host the event.
Now in the struggle for the Eurovision 2020″ has left cities such as Rotterdam, Utrecht, den Bosch, Arnhem and Maastricht. The final decision on the venue of the competition will be decided in August.