In an alcohol store welcomed a special guest
October 1, 2019
Roger Thibodeaux working in the alcohol shop in Alaska (USA), was not too happy when I saw that in the room through the open door entered the large dog. When the seller looked closer and realized that the uninvited visitor was not even a dog and a bear, he got nervous.
The same animal with interest stared at the shelf with sweets and even stood on his hind legs to examine the goods in detail.
Despite the scare, Roger realized that the beast had plotted the crime, and decided to protect the candy from the encroachments of thieves. The man shouted and began to clap so the bear decided not to mess with such a harsh seller and fled from the store.