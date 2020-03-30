In an emergency: the FDA has approved the use of anti-malarial drugs for the treatment of COVID-19
Scientists caution against excessive hype around the drugs, which are not yet verified, says the “Voice of America”.
Management on supervision of quality of products and medicines USA (FDA) approved the limited use in extreme cases of the two malaria medicines for the treatment of patients with coronavirus. Earlier, the President, Donald trump declared that these medicines help to reverse the epidemic.
In the Sunday statement by the Ministry of health and social services say about the recent donations to the state reserve of medicines, among which such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, check as potential drugs for the treatment COVID-19.
“The Department of health and human services (HHS) on March 29, received 30 million doses of hydroxylaminsulphate donated by the Sandoz division of Novartis generics and biosimilars, and 1 million doses of chlorophenothane donated by Bayer Pharmaceuticals, for possible use in the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or for use in clinical trials. These and other companies may donate additional doses, and the company increased production to provide additional supplies of medicines on the commercial market,” reads the official statement.
The statement said that the management allowed the “doctors to prescribe their hospitalized adolescents and adults with COVID-19 depending on the circumstances, when the clinical trial is unavailable or unacceptable.”
March 23, trump said that these two medicine can be “God’s gift”, though scientists warn about the dangers of excessive hype around the untested drugs.
Many researchers, including leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases Anthony Fauci, urged the public to remain cautious, until more extensive clinical trials do not confirm small study.
Two of the American medical Association, National institutes of health and the Office of biomedical advanced research and development are currently planning such tests.
Some members of the scientific community fear that a positive assessment by the tramp of these drugs may lead to shortages for patients who need them to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis – diseases for which they are approved.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, in the United States was more than 140 thousand cases of coronavirus and 2489 deaths.
