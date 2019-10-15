In Ankara, said that he was shocked by the condemnation of its actions in Syria by the allies (PHOTO)

Turkey is trying to most effectively defend their border with Syria from terrorist attacks. While Ankara is shocked by the condemnation of its actions from a number of allies, said the head of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop.

“We have a long border with Syria, which is 107 kilometers and, of course, being so close to such a conflict zone, we think about how best to operate effectively. We have threats such as terrorist attacks, which can be arranged in the event of deterioration. About a hundred odd different attacks were carried out on the territory of Turkey,” said Santop, speaking at the IPU Assembly in Belgrade (Serbia). His words leads to “Interfax”.

According to him, we are talking about attacks carried out with Syrian territory. As noted Sentop, “sometimes we have to carry out a specific intervention to elementary to try to curb the menace of terrorism.”

“We also wanted to interact with various organizations, including Syria, which deal with conflict resolution. We had voiced certain demands and desires and also requests for some cooperation and negotiation, but it was not always met with full acceptance,” said the speaker.

According to him, “not really it would be fair to criticize a potential Turkish intervention in this situation.” According to him, when there is such a serious threat as “Islamic state”*, “we know we need to do something”. “Of course we want to protect our people,” said Santop.

As said a Turkish MP, on the southern border of Turkey “carries out certain actions”. “In particular, we try to prepare some activities for policy making that would be the nature of the peace,” said Santop.

In his opinion, should strive to establish peace in the long term and “do everything possible to refrain from any armed conflict, including in the border area”.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was outraged by the fact that NATO does not support a military operation of Turkey in Syria.

On the same day, the EU Council on foreign Affairs urged the international community to make efforts to stop armed operations in Turkey. In addition, the President of the United States Donald trump has warned about the preparation of large-scale sanctions against Ankara because of what is happening in Syria.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.