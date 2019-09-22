In Antalya overturned bus with Russian tourists injured 15 people (PHOTO)

Fifteen citizens of Russia have suffered in road accident in Antalya province in southern Turkey. This was announced on Saturday by TASS, the representative of the Consulate General of Russia in Antalya. On Saturday morning, a bus carrying tourists from the hotel to the airport, turned in a resort area of Aksu.

There were 22 Russians. According to diplomats, 8 people remain in hospitals. Seven refused hospitalization and went to the airport. Diplomats expect that the victims will be discharged on Sunday, as their injuries are not life threatening. The Consulate General keeps the issue under control. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Earlier, CNN Turk reported 14 victims of the Russians and of the dangerous wounds four people.

September 18, three Russians, including two children, suffered burns in a cooking fire show at a hotel in the Turkish Alanya. The chef made a mistake and tourists poured burning oil. I hit a girl and two boys from Yekaterinburg, one suffered burns II and III degree, he burned 27% of the body surface. The second one burned hand and head, damaged 16% of the body surface.

On 21 September, the children returned to Ekaterinburg, at the airport they were met by the car of medicine of accidents. According to the father of the boys, wounds both heal. The family has no complaints about the hotel as it took the blame, placed the victims in a good clinic and pay for the treatment. Tickets to Russia paid by the insurance company.

In the current season in Turkey killed about 90 Russian tourists. Russian Ambassador to Ankara Aleksey erhov explain the growth of PE with the compatriots by the fact that in Turkey began to come more and more Russians, and the incidents with the Russians, as a rule, “the most banal” reasons, including heart attacks, strokes, disregard of traffic rules and excessive alcohol consumption.