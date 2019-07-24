In Antalya, Turkey in an accident with a bus injured 25 tourists (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

25 people were injured in an accident involving a bus with tourists from Norway and Poland. As reported by the newspaper Milliyet and NTV, the incident occurred in the Turkish province of Antalya.

The accident occurred near the town of Kemer on Tuesday evening. A tourist bus went off the road and overturned. Most of the wounded were injured due to the cracked glass. They are in hospitals of Kemer and Kumluca. Contrary to initial reports, the Russians in the overturned bus was not, said RBC at the Consulate General of Russia in Antalya.