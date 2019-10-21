In Antarctica, found a radiation leak
Scientists from Britain believe that the increase in radiation in Antarctica will soon lead to serious melting of the ice in the Central part of the ice continent. Already, some radiation reached the surface and probably in the coastal area there is radioactive water.
Research suggests that the area of the release of radioactive radon and radium in the center of a volcanic rift under the ice of Antarctica, has a huge heated almost to the boiling water. Researchers at the station Amundsen-Scott drew attention to the accelerated subsidence of the ice, which previously was not observed. Probably in summer this effect on the melting of the ice will only intensify. Also, the formation of huge cracks in the ice shell. The increase of radioactivity is observed more in the Central part of the continent, where it already exceeds the norm by three times.
Scientists at the University of AIX-Marseille in France found that the ice sheets of Antarctica emit radioactive chlorine, accumulated as a result of nuclear weapons tests in the 1950-ies. About it reported in a press release on Phys.org.
Earlier it was suspected that under the ice of Antactica is destroyed nuclear reactor, abandoned in the 80-ies of the last century.