In Antarctica have discovered a “giant face of an alien”
In ufo_scandinavia Instagram account dedicated to various paranormal and just strange phenomenon, a mysterious video was posted findings, which also spread to YouTube. With the help of Google Earth (Google Earth) on the satellite photos of Antarctica was spotted giant, the size of a mountain “alien face”, reminiscent of the fragment of the statue that emerged from under the piles of snow and ice under the influence of global warming.
Ufologists immediately suggested that on the continent were the ruins of once civilization developed here, which had contact with space aliens. The “statues” partially “eaten away by erosion”, has a mouth, nose and eyes.
“This is not a natural phenomenon that mother nature could create with wind and cold. It looks like a Viking,” “In the top, you notice a metal helmet covering the nose,” “This is not a game of the imagination, but definitely a person,” wrote in the comments netizens. Others argued that it is still a natural phenomenon, and the image to create cracks in the ice.