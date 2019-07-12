In anticipation of raids against illegal immigrants: migrants missing work, hiding and preparing for the worst
Recently, the President of the United States Donald trump announced that agents of immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) preparing a large-scale RAID across the country directed against illegal immigrants and their families. After the announcement of the 41-year-old housekeeper and nanny from Miami together with her daughter went to the grocery store, writes CNN.
They knew that they would have to spend locked up at home for some time and needed to stock up on food.
“I feel like a hurricane is coming,” he told CNN illegal migrant from Nicaragua.
Sunday July 14, agents can bring about the promised RAID. Anxiety in the communities of illegal migrants is growing.
Illegal immigrants are preparing to RAID
They call on the hot line, afraid to go out and not know where to turn. Some stay home and not go to work. Others post at the door of the house signs with information about what to do if there are agents of ICE.
Last night she woke up from a nightmare
The housekeeper from Miami says that in the day when she came for groceries, the shelves of the local store was suspiciously empty. According to her, people are afraid to go out. From the store she came back with a clear plan.
“I said, “well, on Windows we draw the blinds and keep them closed. I don’t want any noise. I want everyone remained calm and did not turn the light on in the living room”. If they come, they will not know in the house we like it or not. I know my rights. I know that I can not open the door. I know a lot of things but even this knowledge does not save from fear,” she says.
The woman told her story, but asked to conceal her real name, under the name of Elena. She told me that she came to the US over 20 years ago on a visa, which she overstayed in the period of seeking asylum.
Elena lost the case in court, but remained in the United States, where, according to her, she had built a life, raised a family and raised children. She’s horrified by the thought that she would have to part with them.
“It’s a horrible feeling. The last two days I woke up in the night. My husband asked what’s wrong with me, because I started screaming in my sleep,” says the woman.
The frightened farm workers do not go to work
Alfida Garcia, who works the farm and cares for agave in HOMESTEAD, Florida, last week worked for my colleagues who are very scared and do not go out.
Migrant worker from Guatemala said that he only leaves home to walk to work, with the understanding that he is at risk and could be arrested by the authorities.
“Yes, I’m taking a risk, but only in order to fight for your family,” he said.
Because South Florida is under threat of immigration raids, the fields that were once filled with workers, seem empty. There are more and more ads with offers of work on farms.
More and more workers are afraid to leave their homes, leaving the landowners with the problem of finding workers for harvesting.
The farm owner Gustavo Serna said that it leads to the loss of the crop.
“Due to the lack of workers, farmers lose up to 50% of the crop,” he says.
Questions and calls
Migrant advocates say that illegal immigrants throughout the country are afraid of deportation. It not the first case when threatened with deportation and that migrants know in advance. At this time, many lawyers say requests for assistance and questions from migrants began to arrive much more intense.
“A lot of panic and fear, even though we know that raids happen every year, but this time something significantly changes,” said Naeem Islam, an organizer for immigrant rights at the law group Desis Rising Up & Moving, which works with South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities in new York.
Many advocacy groups have created a hot line for community members to enable them to seek help and to report the raids.
“We got a call from his mother, who said her daughter was not feeling well, but she is afraid to go to the doctor. She was trying to figure out what to do to seek medical assistance,” said Melissa Taveras, press Secretary for the Florida coalition of immigrants.
“We continue to receive calls and messages from people who say they are scared and ask them what to do. I’ve seen this before, but calls more than usual and it really bothers me that people are prepared to RAID fear,” said Melissa.
Across the country human rights groups conduct training “know your rights” and distribute leaflets with recommendations about what should immigrants do if ICE agents appear at their door.
It is not life
Now, when the next operation ICE seems inevitable, Elena said he did not want to risk staying at home and find out what would happen if Federal agents appear at her door.
“This week we plan to go away for a week, yet it doesn’t stop, but next month we are planning to move out of the apartment. I live in this apartment for five years, and no longer think it’s safe,” she says.
According to her, the fear was constant. The woman is very exhausted and sometimes she wants to go back to Nicaragua.
She says the recent riots made her afraid of returning to the homeland she left decades ago.
“Sometimes I feel that way. I want to say …” I give up. I’m going back”. Because it is not life. I’m driving. I don’t have a driver’s license. My daughter sometimes says, “Mom, I’m afraid you’re not coming home. I don’t know if I will have the opportunity to feel that I have a free life and I live in the world,” says Elena.
