In any American restaurants dangerous to eat burgers
When you order a hamburger, you don’t think about the antibiotics in meat and the ability to pick up the sore, but in fact it should not be. Fox News told why.
Arby’s, Burger King, Sonic, Panda Express and Applebee’s are just some of the 15 fast food restaurants that received unsatisfactory rating Chain Reaction for the detection of antibiotics in meat.
The report involved 25 best burgers in America, 25 fast food restaurants. In particular, we study their suppliers of beef and poultry, and the policy of antibiotic use.
First place with mark And took the chain Chipotle, followed by Panera Bread, get a mark of A-. Meanwhile, Starbucks, Little Caesars, IHOP, Chilis, Jack In The Box, DQ, Olive Garden and Buffalo Wild Wings earned “F”.
Other networks from the list, among them Taco Bell, got a D, and Wendy’s received a D +.
McDonald’s last year, a mark “F”, but this was increased to “C”, promising to audit suppliers and to inform the public regularly on the progress.
Subway also received a grade “C”, pledging to use beef, grown without antibiotics, by the year 2025.
Antibiotics — drugs used to treat bacterial infections by stopping or destroying the growth of harmful bacteria. Historically, antibiotics have cured diseases in farm animals such as cows and pigs. The disadvantage is that the prospect of excessive antibiotic use, animals become immune and resistant bacteria can be transmitted through poorly treated meat.
Shake Shack and BurgerFi for the second consecutive year recognized as “Best Burger” in the estimation of Chain Reaction for the responsible farming of beef prepared in their restaurants. Moreover, both networks burgers showed higher annual sales from 2017 to 2018, which suggests that high quality meat can increase the profit of the institution.