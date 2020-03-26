In April, the price of gas will rise by 0.2-2.2 percent
March 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
“Naftogaz of Ukraine” has published quotations on the natural gas, which will apply from 1 April 2020 for industrial customers and other economic entities.
About it reports RBC-Ukraine.
“Naftogaz” offers gas at a price 4 069 — 4 614 UAH/thousand cubic meters (excluding VAT and expenses for its transportation by main and distribution pipelines).
Compared to prices in March 2020, in April the price will increase by 0,2-2,2%, depending on terms of delivery.
The proposed price of natural gas from resource companies can vary depending on the volume of purchases and payment terms.