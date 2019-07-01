In Argentina overturned bus with tourists, killing 15 people (video)
In Argentina, in the province of Tucuman in the accident involving a bus killed at least 15 people. This writes the information resource Todo Noticias.
It is reported that the driver and his mate were arrested at the request of prosecutors. Both were hospitalized after the accident with minor injuries. Most affected about 40 people.
It is reported that the bus overturned on the turn. At the time of the accident was heavy fog. The driver, according to preliminary data, lost control due to poor visibility.
The bus passengers were mainly pensioners, going to the Spa town of Termas de Rio Hondo, where there are thermal sources.
Tragedia en Tucumán: volcó un micro que llevaba jubilados de Mendoza a las termas de Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero en.
Fue en la ruta 157, a la altura de Lamadrid. Creen que había muy poca visibilidad, el chofer advertido no habría una curva y el micro volcó pic.twitter.com/xWiOkZw8fD
