In Argentina, the world, saved the whales stranded: in a network there was an impressive…
In Argentina for several hours rescuers back to the sea of whales washed up on the shore.
Video from Argentina published resource CGTN on YouTube.
The video shows how firefighters, naval officers, coast guard, municipal staff and local volunteers organized a rescue campaign. Local people with water from buckets watered the animals and helped to bring them back into the sea.
It is noted that some animals were thrown on the dry shore, and the others remained in the shallows. Presumably, the animals closer to shore in search of food.
Of the seven orcas managed to save six.
Experts will try to figure out how killer whales were on land.
“FACTS” earlier reported the deaths of six dolphins apalikov in the Sudak district of Crimea.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter