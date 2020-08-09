In Arizona, the teenager took it without asking the parents ‘ car: as a punishment, they gave all his stuff
Family from Phoenix, Arizona, creative punished his teenage son because he, according to the parents, took their car without asking and rode it without a license, says Fox 10.
“I just wanted to drive, but I have no license, so I just took it,’ said 14-year-old angel Martinez. – I washed the car, and it seemed to me that I can do one lap until it dries”.
Angel raced through my district in North Phoenix, disturbing the neighbors, while his parents celebrated their wedding anniversary in Las Vegas.
Family of angel found out about the trip after they called the police of Phoenix. Their son several times before he was in trouble, so there was no other way except to restore order.
And they did it.
“We went back to the house. Today his room is 100% empty, and we give away all of his stuff,” said Ramon Martinez, the father of angel.
Within a few hours angel was sitting on his bed with a sign on which was written: “Sorry, I stole the parents ‘car and speeding”.
Clothes, TV and bedroom furniture distributed free of charge. Things angel went as fast as he was driving.
“It is necessary to apologize,’ said Ramon. We are also neighbors. He could have someone to knock down. Could happen something really bad.”
While he will sleep on the floor or maybe a bit later – on the couch. Parents hope that young man learned a lesson.
“It’s a little weird, but I think that’s a fair punishment,” said angel.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1860
[name] => punishment
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nakazanie
)
punishment
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9860
[name] => teen
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => podrostok
)
подростокFacebookVkontakte
bookmark