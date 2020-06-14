In Atlanta the cops during the arrest killed the African-American protests broke out with new force
June 12, in Atlanta (GA) COP shot and killed 27-year-old African-American Rashard Brooks. A man slept in a car outside the restaurant Wendy’s. Local residents called the police because his car prevented other cars drive up to the restaurant. After arrival of militiamen the situation escalated, writes “Medusa”.
Upon arrival, two police officers conducted an alcohol test and found that Brooks was drunk. The man tried to stop, but began to resist.
The police decided to TASE, but Brooks grabbed it and started running away. The cops ran after him. During the chase, Brooks sent a Taser on one of the police officers. In response, he fired.
After some time Brooks died in hospital from his injuries. One of the policemen also injured, he received medical treatment.
One of the witnesses filming the incident on video.
The incident has sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta. Protesters blocked a major highway in the city centre, stopping traffic on it for 45 minutes. During the protests also set fire to a restaurant Wendy’s, near which the incident occurred. To disperse the protesters the police used tear gas and stun grenades, were detained 36 people.
The family’s lawyer Brooks Chris Stewart said that the deceased was the father of four children and was killed after the celebration of the birthday of his daughter. The lawyer also noted that in Georgia a Taser is not considered deadly weapons, and urged to push against a police officer who shot the man accused of “excessive use of lethal force, which is tantamount to murder.”
Bureau of investigation state of Georgia started investigation of the incident. The mayor of Atlanta keisha lance bottoms said that in her opinion, a police officer unlawfully used a firearm during the arrest of Brooks. COP fired. His partner, who participated in the detention, suspension from field work. The chief of police of Atlanta, Erica shields, resigned.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- From the end of may in the US raging fierce protests over the killing by police of afroamericans. May 27, George Floyd, an African-American from Minneapolis, died after a police officer of the city suffocated him with a knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country. In the end, all the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd was arrested. They face up to 40 years in prison.
- May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin, Bogdan Vechirko. He was arrested, but on 2 June released from custody pending further investigation. In the end, charges against him are not nominated.
- About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, banned for a few days street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
- In connection with the protests in cities across the US embassies of Ukraine and Russia has asked its citizens living on the territory of the state, to maintain order and to avoid crowds and to comply with security measures.
- June 1, Donald trump introduced the 1807 act, allowing him to send armed forces to the United States, shaken by the riots, in connection with the death of George Floyd.
- According to the results of the official autopsy of George Floyd, his death was caused by mechanical asphyxiation and should be treated as violent.
- As of June 4 victims of mass protests in the United States were at least 11 people.
- More than 10,000 people were arrested during the protests, condemning racism and police brutality over the death of George Floyd.
