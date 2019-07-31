In Australia began to sell tea-flavored beer
Each batch consists of hops tea and black Ceylon tea, Recalling the taste of Australian beer, but without alcohol
The Australian beer Victoria Bitter campaign began selling tea bags with the taste of beer. As stated in the campaign, the tea is soft, and therefore it is safe to drink for Breakfast. About it writes Daily Mail.
As noted in the publication, the tea released on Monday, and he not only resembles an alcoholic beverage in taste, but smells like beer.
Buyers are strongly interested in a new product because most of the goods bought in Monday morning.
Victoria Bitter reports that tea produced especially before cricket tournament Ashes, where in August will face the team of UK and Australia.
The creators of unusual tea call “to boycott English Breakfast and drink tea from VB in the early hours and weekdays”, thus replacing the beer.
In VB say that the tea can be served with both milk and without.
To purchase custom drink for $10, but only in Australia.