In Australia, crashed fire plane with Americans on Board
Three Americans were killed in the crash fire-fighting aircraft in Australia. About it writes BBC.
Large transport aircraft and its crew disappeared in the South of New South Wales at 12:30 on January 23 local time (21:30 on January 22 in new York).
The cause of the accident is still unknown.
The head of the province Gladys Berejiklian said that the plane crashed in the Snowy mountains, South of the capital Canberra.
“Today, we again see that the fire season is still far unfinished”, he said and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
Three crew members were not identified, but officials said that they are residents of the United States.
Fire service staff stated that the crew hired on contract to fight fires in Australia.
Great plane for water discharge, Hercules C-130 was commissioned to fight fires in the region.
Throughout the country amid high temperatures and strong wind rages more than 80 fires.
It is not clear that became a cause of accident of the plane, said Commissioner Shane Fitzimmons.
Everything you need to know about the deadly fires in Australia read our material.