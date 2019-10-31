In Australia, the puppy burned by lighter house
A resident of the Australian city of Ringwood named Dee started in Instagram account for her 10-month-old French bulldog, Archie, who became famous in the network because of the fact that the arson of the house.
Di said that on Wednesday, October 23, she left for work at nine in the morning. After four minutes, the house was PE: Archie was playing with a BBQ lighter and started the fire. The incident was recorded by the installed video camera — reports FaceNews.ua.
The fire spread 20 minutes until arriving on scene, emergency personnel not put it out. Incurred damage is estimated at 60 thousand Australian dollars (about one million). At the time of repair the owners will have to move out of the house, re-plastering room, buy new wardrobes and air conditioning.
The dog’s owner said that not hold a grudge against pet. She was glad that the dog was not injured.