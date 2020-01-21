In Australian Open the tennis player threw the fan in the stands, banana peel (videos)
January 21, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Nick Kirios
The 23rd seeded at the Australian Open, the Aussie Nick Kirios at the end of the difficult match of the first round of the tournament against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego (6:2, 7:6 (7-3), 7:6 (7-1), apparently was in a good mood.
Nick responded to requests for their fans to share with them the gift of property, as long as these gifts have not ended.
But the requests still kept coming.
And enterprising Aussie could not find anything better how to run to the podium rind from eating them during a match banana.
As it turned out, the alternative to towels, balls and sleeves also liking the fans.
Video of this episode on official website of Eurosport.