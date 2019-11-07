In Austria arrested the former official of the Ministry of culture Boris Mazo, accused in Russia of fraud (PHOTO)

Former Director of the Department of property management and investment policy of the Ministry of culture of the Russian Federation Boris Mazo, Russia announced an international arrest warrant on charges of fraud, arrested in Austria. About this TASS said a source in the Russian power structures.

“According to our preliminary information, the arrested for money laundering in Austria ex-official of the Ministry of culture of the Russian Federation, is the former Director of the Department of culture Boris Mazo, which in Russia in absentia charged with fraud, he was arrested in absentia. But the detention of the IADL were not by request of the Russian Federation, although last year he was declared international wanted list with the aim of arrest and extradition,” – said the source. He added that Austria had not notified the Russian authorities about the detention of a former official of the Ministry of culture.

TASS was unable to contact by Maso and his lawyer, and his son’s phone has been disconnected.

Earlier, Spain’s national police announced that Vienna managed to detain “the former senior official of the Ministry of culture of the Russian Federation” in Spain arrested his ex-wife and son are both citizens of Russia. It is noted that “the arrest of a key suspect” was produced in Austria in collaboration of the national police of Spain and the Austrian police “in the execution of the European arrest warrant” issued by a court in Marbella.

“Also arrested was a Spanish lawyer who was working in Marbella, specified in the National police of Spain. – They [were arrested] for alleged money laundering when you purchase expensive real estate in Marbella, which had cost 4 million euros from money that is supposed to have been obtained as a result of tax crimes and corruption committed in Russia.”

Investigators of the National police “maintained close relations of cooperation with police authorities of Austria and the Russian Federation to fully clarify the circumstances.” To date, the arrest was effected at the cottage in Marbella and one vehicle, and 160 thousand Euro.

The investigation began in July 2018, when the Russian authorities had received a request for information about major tax fraud, which is the key suspect could have committed in Russia. It is noted that the Russian authorities issued an international warrant for the arrest of ex-official. One of the cases in which he was held, is connected “with the embezzlement of approximately 7.2 million dollars of funds allocated” for the construction work at the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, said the Spanish police.

It is noted that another case of corruption associated with the “embezzlement of $ 2.6 million, which were intended to work with the monuments of the architectural heritage in different regions of Russia.”

Mazo is a defendant in a criminal case in which former Deputy Minister of culture of Russia Grigory Pirumov charged with organizing a criminal community and fraud. A criminal case was opened by the Investigative Committee of Russia on materials FSB Russia for the embezzlement of 450 million rubles allocated for the construction of buildings and the storage facility of the Hermitage.

Prior to that, in relation to Pirumov and Maso has been investigated a criminal case called “the case of restorers”. His figures also become the head subordinated to the Ministry of culture of the state enterprise “Center for restoration” Oleg Ivanov, the head of the company “Baltstroy” Dmitry Sergeyev and managing Director of “Baltstroy” Alexander Kochenov. the head of the group of companies “Rospan” Nikita Kolesnikov, through which the company displayed the stolen funds.

According to the investigation, Pirumov, Mazo and Kolesnikov organized the conclusion of the contract without any real intention to fulfill it. Funds were allocated for restoration of historic buildings in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Pskov region, Kaluga, Tambov and Kaliningrad , including the Hermitage Museum, Novodevichy monastery and Izborsk fortress.

A large part obtained an advance of money was transferred in the attacker-controlled organizations. In the case of fraud and participation in a criminal Association were also arrested, the General Director of the company “Mekhstroytrans” Valery Rogov and former Chairman of Board of Bank “Oil Alliance” Oleg Grigor.

9 Oct 2017 Pirumov was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and a fine of 300 thousand rubles, but released in a court hall in connection with the completion of the sentence during the preliminary investigation and the trial. Boris Mazo got 1 year and 6 months imprisonment with a fine of 250 thousand rubles. After the verdict Mazo left Russia. Earlier it was reported that he is hiding in his mansion in Spain and to return to Russia is not going.

This year Pirumova increased the penalty to five years in prison, in connection with which he was behind bars. But then he was released on PAROLE.