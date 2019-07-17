In Austria, made an unexpected statement on the extradition of Firtash to US
Extradition of the Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash in the USA, approval for which was given by the Minister of justice of Austria Clemens Jabloner, can take months.
According to “Voice of America”, this was stated by speaker of the Vienna Land court on criminal cases of Christina Salzborn. “As of this date there are no extradition. The accused appealed to the court at the resumption of business and filed many documents. According to the Austrian codes of procedure, it is possible to give permission to reopen the case”, she said.
According to the speaker of the court to assess the request to reopen the case will take some time. “However, the judgment may again be the subject of appeal. Therefore, even after the judges make a decision on the re-opening of the case, I don’t think that it will be completed”, — said Kristina Salzborn and added that, in her opinion, the case “drags on longer than autumn.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Supreme court of Austria, which held the hearing of the appeal of the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash on a decision on his extradition to the United States, decided that the businessman may be extradited to America.
