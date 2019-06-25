In Austria, the Supreme court approved the extradition of a Ukrainian oligarch Firtash in the USA (PHOTO)

The Supreme court of Austria on Tuesday approved the extradition of the Ukrainian businessman Dmitry Firtash in the USA, reports Reuters. The last few years, Firtash living in Austria under house arrest.

The General Prosecutor’s office of Austria demanded that the Supreme court (SC) to cancel the extradition of Firtash in the United States, because it considers that a decision on its admissibility, adopted by the Supreme land court of Vienna in February 2017, violates the laws of the country.

We will remind, in March 2014, Firtash was arrested in Austria on request of the United States in connection with allegations of bribing officials in India to obtain licenses for the extraction of titanium-containing minerals. At the same time, the U.S. sent Austria a request for his extradition.

In February of 2017, the court of Vienna refused to Firtash’s arrest until his extradition in the USA. In December of the same year, the court has suspended the extradition of a Ukrainian oligarch. Since then, the question remained otkrytiem. The final decision on extradition will be taken by the Minister of justice of Austria Clemens Jabloner.

Earlier, Spain also demanded the extradition of Firtash in connection with suspicions in money-laundering and creating a criminal gang.