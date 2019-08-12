In Baghdad blew up a cache of weapons, several shells fell near US Embassy (PHOTOS)

Loading...

A strong explosion occurred in Baghdad on Monday. As the channel Sky News Arabia, in the southern part of the Iraqi capital blew up the warehouse with arms and ammunition, and several shells fell near the U.S. Embassy.

It is reported that the American Embassy, located in the “Green zone” government district in Central Baghdad, turned on the siren alert to warn of the danger.

The explosion occurred as a result of recycling of old ammunition, which was held at the military base, said the TV channel “Al-Sumaria” with reference to the representative of the operational command of the Iraqi army in Baghdad.

According to him, “the process of disposal of ammunition, which have expired, and obsolete military equipment was held at the military base of the Shiite militia (“al-Hashd al-SHAABI”)”. This base, said the officer, located in the district of al-Dora South of the capital. Some shells, he added, fell in the South of Baghdad, reports TASS.

The representative of the operational command provided no information about possible casualties or material damage. However, the newspaper The Nation, which editorial office is located in the UAE, said that the explosion at a military warehouse injuring 13 people.

In connection with the incident, the publication notes that last month, Israeli aircraft twice attacked the Iranian facilities, located to the North-East of Baghdad. In one case the attack was subjected to a store of missiles owned by the Iranian-backed Forces of popular mobilization (PMF), and in the other camp Ashraf.