In Baghdad, seven people were killed in clashes with police, who used guns and tear gas (PHOTO)

In the capital of Iraq police on Thursday used firearms and tear gas in clashes with protesters. In the end, at least seven people were killed, Reuters reported with reference to sources in law enforcement and the medical community. Also injured 78 people.

According to police, one protester was killed near the bridge Sink, the other near Ahrar bridge. One man died in hospital from the received ognestrela wounds to the head. Also, doctors are unable to save the participant of the protest, which took the capacity with tear gas.

Later it became known about the death of three more people. Two of them were shot near Ahrar bridge.

Sources in the hospital said that the injured have gunshot wounds and injuries from rubber bullets and gas cartridges.

According to Reuters, protesters continue to control the area near three major Metropolitan bridges that lead to the so-called “green zone” where the government buildings and the embassies of other countries.

The protests that swept Baghdad and areas in southern Iraq began in early October. It is the largest rebellion since the collapse of Saddam Hussein’s regime in 2003. During the riots killed at least 325 people. Among the victims there are law enforcers, and the number of victims has reached 15 thousand people. The police use of live ammunition, grenades and tear gas has led to more anger and escalate the situation.

Participants of the street protests seeking change of the ruling elite, which is accused of corruption, theft and making decisions in the interests of other States, primarily Iran. Demonstrators push for early elections to the Parliament, reports TASS.

The population of Iraq suffers from unemployment, lack of access to education and medicine. Protests broke the “relative calm” that has been established in the country after the military victory over the terrorists of the “Islamic state”* in 2017.

