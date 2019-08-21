In Bali for the bad behavior of tourists promise to send home or ritual
Government of Bali (Indonesia) stated that tourists who are misbehaving or showing disrespect to the Holy places, unable to send home, or send them to a “cleansing ritual”. This statement was a response to the strange behavior of Czech couple who filmed themselves bringas water in the temple, writes the Traveller.
This incident was not the first in the line of travel missteps, but has caused particular outrage, as happened in the sacred monkey forest biosphere reserve near Ubud. Video the Czechs went on Instagram. It’s a guy splashing water her friend’s skirt. However, the video was recently removed.
In response, the Governor of the island said that the local government will increase its role in the protection of the Holy places, and noted that tourists are warned about it.
Interestingly, at the end of last week the guilty couple tried to compensate for moral damages, apologizing for his actions and taking part in a cleansing ceremony, during which they wore traditional local clothing and touched their heads as a sign of respect.
By the way, Arya Vadakara, Senator in the regional Council, suggested that such a ceremony may make it mandatory for future offenders.
In turn, according to local news Agency, Chairman of the tourism Board Bali weighed the situation, saying that such shocking acts of indecency occur due to lack of information, because tourists do not know or understand the rules that apply in a particular place.