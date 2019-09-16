In Baltimore started in the sky a huge rat in the image of trump
In the American city of Baltimore (Maryland) before the first visit of the President of the United States Donald trump in the air lifted a giant balloon depicting him as a rat. On it informs TV channel CBS News.
The rodent reminds us leader blond hair and a red tie, and the foot he’s holding a cell phone. The balloon was raised by the residents of the city over the street President street. It was a sticker with the words “Fight against fascism, stop the tramp”.
The protesters intended to show the American leader, as his words and actions affect ordinary people. Also, the citizens came out with a proposal to rename a street in “prospect of President Barack Obama” in honor of the former leader of the United States.
The discontent of the residents of Baltimore due to the recent trump’s statement that the city is “infected with crime and rats.” This was the US President said, criticizing the work of a Congressman-Democrat from Maryland, Elijah Cummings, who is responsible for numerous investigations against trump and his family members. After these statements of the American leader was accused of racism, because Cummings and the majority of its voters are African American.