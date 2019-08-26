In Barcelona the beach is evacuated due to possible explosive device at sea (PHOTO)

The beach in Barcelona will be cordoned off until at least Monday, when the place where it was discovered the explosive device will arrive specialists of the Navy of Spain, peredel TASS with reference to the Spanish Civil guard and police of the Catalan capital.

According to the newspaper El Mundo, the civil guard divers are searching for the device. Earlier, police received a notification that the object can be at sea.

On the search went, the ship of the Spanish fleet. “Their base is located in the city of Cartagena in the Autonomous community of Murcia, [the beach will be cordoned off] until the Navy ship with specialists who are competent to take the device to take him out to the open sea and to neutralize, and until tomorrow they will arrive”, – have specified in a press-service of law enforcement.

“So the area is still cordoned off,” added the civil guard, noting that guests and residents of Barcelona is forbidden to swim at this beach and closer to him.

In the Catalan police (the mossos d d Esquadra) the Agency reported that it could be a explosive device the days of the Spanish civil war.