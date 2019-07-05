In Bashkiria has hit the longest in Russia a wooden bridge, known for the TV series “Eternal call”
In Bashkortostan (Russian Federation) collapsed wooden bridge, known for the TV series “Eternal call”.
As reported by “Bashkir news”, a wooden bridge in Beloretsk was considered the longest in Russia. Near the overpass in the 70-ies of the last century, shot one of the scenes of the famous Soviet TV series “Eternal call”.
It is reported that the bridge was built in the 30-ies of the last century. His long and 550 metres. In recent years, the city administration has forbidden to go on the bridge because of its dilapidated condition.
In the result of emergency injured about ten people.
