In Belarus arrested the famous “thief in law”, the former “looking” for the country (video)
Belarusian police detained well-known officers of the law recidivist, well-known in the criminal world under the nickname Kandyba. A man in February was released into the wild after his release next — and then again had a ball: gave the face an old friend, and then pounced on him with a knife and an axe, threatening to kill and raped a worker of the agricultural enterprise. In addition, police suspected him of involvement in for several other crimes, writes KP.
The publication notes that Kandyba in the past was a very serious person. He was a member of the inner circle of the former criminal king of Belarus, “thief in law” Alexander L., better known as Sasha Kushner Kushner or Gomel. The influence of the latter extended beyond the country’s borders, and Kandyba called his supervisor in Belarus. But times have changed — and perhaps this rapid arrest Kandyba associated with these changes.
At the peak of power Kouchner was in ten years, when he was recognized as Grandpa Hassan. Grandpa needed his protege in Belarus, where before it was a strong position hostile clan Taro (Tariel Oniani). The thief successfully conducted a sweep in their native lands — but here the Russian security forces went to war on organized crime, and it tied in the suburbs with drugs. However, did Sasha just a few months, but was forced to go into hiding: the old Man at that time, too engaged in combat with the mob, and home of his return was not with his hands.
However, the long hide has failed: the Russian police found the authority and sent him to Belarus, where he immediately landed for two years in the colony. Meanwhile, the people Kouchner, who died, who fled, who lost influence. However, his own position as the leader of the Belarusian crime remained strong.
Freed, Sasha fled to Turkey, where they felt it best to cling to Lotu Guli, especially that of father Hassan already killed. From new chief Kushner was given the task — to suppress the rebellion in Abkhazia, where some thieves refused to recognize the authority of the agent Guli. But it did not happen: bandit deployed on the border. Since then, life Kouchner went downhill.
Enemies — old and new — have a lot of claims, especially since it is very unflattering spoke about several recently crowned the characters; according to rumors, one he even called the rooster, which in the criminal world do not forgive. In addition, the law enforcement authorities are on the alert, which did not manage to elect a new supervisor in Belarus.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “thief in law” Alexander Kushner is losing its authority among the Belarusian criminal world and left without the support of the Russian “lawyers”. Moreover, it took custody of law enforcement. Against this background, the enemies Kouchner once again talking about the fact that he has long been a Snitch, a confidential informant of the security services. At the same time, other knowledgeable people claim that really all it is — nothing more than the remnants of a secret fight criminal groups, the position of Kouchner’s actually better than his opponents, and he still has a chance to rise again and the subjugation of the Belarusian shadow world.
