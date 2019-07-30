In Belarus chose a new leader of the underworld (photo)
Crime boss Sasha Kushner lost his status as the main “thief in law” of Belarus and for his promise to head a “crown”. The new leader of the criminal world of the country was Oleg Mumu, says Prime Crime.
It is reported that “thief in law” Alexander Kushnerov (Alex Kushner) in June left the country, not being on the “arrow” with an opponent, and his head the promised “crown of thieves”. The new leader of the criminal world of Belarus became the Mumu (Oleg Gerasimov), “crowned” in 2012, the clan Taro (Tariel Oniani) in Dubai.
Of the four “godchildren” Tarot in the country are three — Mumu (Oleg Gerasimov), Pashtet (Pavel) and Bear (Alexander Medvedev), and two are in custody.
Kushnerov was the most influential Belarusian criminal gang — gang Morozov, the leader of which was shot in 2008. Most Kouchner, in 1996, the highest measure was replaced by 15 years imprisonment. By the end of the 1990s it became the “watchers” from the “thief in law” Vladimir Biryukov (Biryuk), who belonged to the circle of Ded Hasan (Aslan Usoyan), as opposed to protege Dmitry Galeeva (Galea) Yuri Polskava (Beard).
Kouchner was “crowned” Ded Hassan (Aslan Usoyan) in may 2011 along with the Circus, Shamil Smolenskin, Gilani Gray and Armen Crest. This caused protests among Georgians, which did not accept that the “coronation” was not present enough “thieves”. A few days Badri Kutaisi gathered “meeting”, where he stripped all the “godchildren” Ded Hasan “crown”, but he also lost the title. Six months later, Kushnerov was able to recover the “thief” status.
At the end of 2012 for “the gathering” in Dubai in response to osanovsky “coronation” clan Taro held his own. “Thieves” were not a Mumu, Pate, Swan and Bear. However, two months later, Swan and Pate deprived of their status. Even earlier, in 2008, Ded Khasan and Yaponchik “stopped” status Galea.
In 2015 “the gathering” in Turkey, the title was lost Mumu. Kushnerova in the same year was deprived of the “crown” Shakro Young, who felt that thus will be able to extinguish the conflict between the two clans. Kushnerov later he moved to Turkey, where he became friends with supporters of Nadir Salifov (Guli), who in 2016, gave him back the title.
In October 2018 Kouchner issued by the Belarusian prisons and colonies, “run”, in which he called the “inhumans” Mumu, Pate, Bear, Swan (Ruslan Lebedev) and Galea (Dmitry Galeeva), which in 2013 has ignored the decision of the deceased in 2009, “the lawyer” Vladimir Biryukov (biri) also is already dead, Sasha the Apuka. The last one in 2007 was in Mahilyou remand prison in the same cell with members of the lower castes. Beria ordered all to deal with them appropriately. However, later in the Hrodna prison “authorities” recognized the Apuka equal, that provoked the split in the criminal world of Belarus.
In the spring of 2019 because of disagreements over cash from Kouchner departed his closest “looking” and confronted him. Among them were “looking” for Belarus, known as Schultz, who on may 4, was detained with drugs. Against Schultz opened a criminal case on illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, he was sent into custody. After the Georgian “godparents” tainted supporters of the Tarot called Kouchner in Turkey.
17 June, when Kushner did not attend the meeting, Koba Akhvlediani told him that he was no longer called a “thief”. According to some, now Kouchner left the country, and the decisions he took on people, are reviewed.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “thief in law” Alexander Kushner began to lose its authority among the Belarusian criminal world and left without the support of the Russian “lawyers”. Moreover, it took custody of law enforcement.
