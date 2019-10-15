In Belarus detained the employee of the “Troll factory” Prigogine
In the Belarusian capital, Minsk, detained the employee of the “Agency of Internet research” Anna Bogacheva. This resource is associated with “Putin’s cook” — a businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has recently fallen under US sanctions for interfering with “Agency”, more commonly known as a “Troll factory” in American elections.
According to “Medusa”, Anna Bogacheva detained in one of Minsk hotels at the request of the United States. It is reported that Anna Bogacheva is one of 13 Russians, which the US accused of meddling in presidential elections. In America I believe that she worked as a translator and visited the USA to collect information.
Exclusive material on how to operate the “trollery” “Pretended to be Ukrainian: confessions of an ex-employee of a Russian Troll factory (video)” visit the website “FACTS.”
