In Belarus has died well-known Soviet actor
On Friday, July 19, the national academic theatre of Yanka Kupala in Minsk, reported the death of popular Soviet actor Augustine Milovanova. Laureate of the State prize of the Byelorussian SSR (1988), people’s artist of the Byelorussian SSR (1989) died on 83-m to year of life.
Avgustin Milovanov was born on 16 Jun 1937 in Stalingrad (now Volgograd, Russia). Debuted as an actor in the late 60 ‘ s Popularity brought him the role of Lieutenant commander SD Alex in the TV serial “the Ruins of the fire…”
In 1974, he played artist Kondraty Stepanovich in the famous film “the Bronze bird”. Another notable work in the career of the actor — the role of Menzhinsky in the TV serial “the State border”.
After the collapse of the USSR Milovanov was shot mostly in Russian operas, for example, in a detective serial “Kamensk-2”.
In 2012, the actor suffered a minor heart attack and decided to retire. Milovanov was married to actress Galina Tolkacheva. They had a son who lives in Poland, where he became a famous designer.
